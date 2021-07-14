The words with which Kiki Morente defines her relationship with Sara Carbonero

Kiki Morente and Sara Carbonero. (Photo: GETTY / GTRES)

In the last seven days the name of Kiki Morente has not stopped ringing, since Semana magazine published her alleged relationship with Sara Carbonero. This Wednesday, the cantaor spoke for the first time on this matter.

“Sara Carbonero and I have a beautiful friendship and we let ourselves go,” he stated in the same publication, fleeing from love labels. “Things will be seen,” is all he adds, leaving the door open to that possible romance.

According to Semana, Estrella Morente’s brother and the journalist met through a mutual friend and have “been in a discreet relationship for two months.” The header adds that he is already integrated into Carbonero’s group of friends and that she already knows the artist’s family circle.

As La Razón says, it was the make-up artist Vicky Marcos, a friend of the journalist, who introduced them, as she is also a friend of the singer’s cousin and drummer’s wife, Pedro Barbarre ‘Popo’.

In these two months, Carbonero would have met part of the Morente clan, including Kiki’s grandmother, the matriarch Rosario Muñoz, 91, at a concert at the Botanical Garden of Madrid. In addition, the artist would have traveled to Cádiz to accompany Carbonero on a getaway he did with friends.

Who is Kiki Morente

Although artistically she is known as Kiki, her name is José Enrique Morente Carbonell. Aged 31, he is the third son of cantaor Enrique Morente and bailaora Aurora Carbonell and brother of the artists Estrella and Soleá Morente.

The Granada-born man has extensive musical training and experience, including ten years of conservatory. He sings, composes and plays the guitar and in 2017 he released a flamenco album, Albayzín. One of his great musical influences is his own father.

He is currently preparing a new job, as he has pointed out on his Instagram, in which he has 36,000 followers – he received more than 10,000 at once after being related to Carbonero.

Carbonero’s separation

The rumors of the relationship between the two have come four months after the journalist and soccer player Iker Casillas confirmed their separation through a letter on their social networks.

“Today our love as a couple takes different but not distant paths since we will continue together in the wonderful task of continuing to be dedicated parents as we have done so far,” said the ex-partner, who stressed that her decision was “very thoughtful” and “ mutual agreement”.

“With these words we ask that our privacy be respected at this time of change. These will be the only public words that we will make in the present and in the future. Thank you very much for your understanding ”, they added.

They also pointed out that their priority is the well-being of their two children, Martín, 7, and Lucas, 5. Throughout their 11-year relationship, confirmed with the surprise kiss at the World Cup in South Africa, the ex-partner has overcome hard personal moments like his heart attack or her ovarian cancer.

