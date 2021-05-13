The words of Miguel Cabrera after becoming the Venezuelan with the most hits in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, broke the silence after becoming the Venezuelan player with the most hits in baseball on Wednesday. Big leagues (MLB).

Miguel Cabrera in the 4-2 victory of their Tigers Against the Kansas City Royals this Wednesday he connected the two hits he needed to equalize and surpass, respectively, Omar Vizquel as the Venezuelan player with the most hits in the Big leagues.

Situation to which the Creole Cabrera did not hesitate to testify in the post-match, feeling relieved as his teammates in the Tigers all these days they were in constant memory of this brand that continues to leave it in the books of the MLB.

“I feel good. It was an extra pressure that I had and thank God we were able to break that mark, “he said. Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera He now has 2,878 lifetime hits in LA baseball. MLB and he is in the 43rd position of all time, being now the Venezuelan player who tops this list and being even closer to his goal of 3,000 unknowns.

Miggy’s last days with the Tigers without a doubt they have been truly unforgettable, since in just days he surpassed Babe Ruth, Mell Ott and his compatriot Omar Vizquel in the hits department in all the history of the Big leagues.

Here the video:

“It was an extra pressure that I had.” Miguel Cabrera says he feels relief now that he has already broken the hit record of a Venezuelan player: pic.twitter.com/3SHXq3Mw3L – Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) May 13, 2021

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera is hitting this 2021 season with the Tigers for .160, with 12 hits, two homers, eight RBIs and a .512 OPS, numbers that he will undoubtedly seek to increase in the remainder of the season.