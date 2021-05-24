The words of Alexi Amarista after hitting the cycle with El Águila de Veracruz

The Venezuelan Alexi Amarista made history by hitting the cycle with The Eagle from Veracruz in the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and did not hesitate to have great words when he achieved this feat last Saturday against the Red Devils of Mexico.

Alex Amarista became the first batter in the history of the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium to achieve the cycle, doing so in the uniform of The Eagle from Veracruz in just the second game of the 2021 season of the LMB.

Amarist after the feat of the cycle with The Eagle He declared and always thanked God, also highlighting the work of his team that started the 2021 season of the LMB, winning the first series of the season.

“Very grateful to Diosito who guides me in each of the steps and that is how it was at the time of achieving this feat (cycle). We have a good team to fight for the Playoffs, “he said. Alexi Amarista.

In addition, the Venezuelan responded to his way of playing baseball energetically, making it clear that he gives himself to the maximum and that this is his game, which he will want to demonstrate with The Eagle from Veracruz in this nascent season of the LMB.

“The spirit we have in the dugout, the support we have among all, is what helped us improve inning by inning to achieve victory,” added the Venezuelan.

Here the video:

The Cycle Ninja 🔄 After the hitting feat on Saturday at the Alfredo Harp Helú, we chatted with our infielder, Alexi Amarista. # LaTraditionContinúa 🦅 pic.twitter.com/GVJ1KdbzA2 – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 24, 2021

Also, Alexi Amarista did not miss the opportunity to send a message to the fans of The Eagle from Veracruz to support them in the next series of the Mexican Leagueto of Baseball 2021.

Amarist he finished the first series of the season hitting .533 with eight hits, one home run and six RBIs.