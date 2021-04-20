The wooden spoon is one of the dirtiest things in your kitchen: this is how you should clean it | Life

You just have to carry out a simple experiment to verify that the wooden spoon with which you prepare food is one of the dirtiest things in your kitchen. We explain how you should clean it.

The wooden spoon is not missing in any kitchen. Wooden utensils have many advantages, including that they don’t scratch the inside of pots and pans, they don’t leak chemicals, and they don’t conduct heat, so they never melt.

However, wood also has certain drawbacks. Since it is a porous material, it can absorb grease and other particles from the stews that we remove, and also the stains are fixed with an amazing ease. For this reason, it is very important to clean wooden spoons and utensils well, since otherwise they can become one of the dirtiest things in your kitchen.

A simple experiment that has gone viral on TikTok allows you to check the dirt that can accumulate on a wooden spoon. To do this, all you have to do is place the utensil in a glass, pour boiling water and wait a few minutes. Although the spoon may appear clean to the naked eye, you will see that the water is filled with small impurities and traces of grease.

Your dishwasher is much more useful and does more than you think. We tell you some surprising things that you did not imagine that it was capable of washing.

To prevent your wooden utensils from catching dirt, all you have to do is clean them frequently and properly. The most recommended is wash the wooden spoon or other utensil made of this material shortly after using it for cooking. Use warm water and dish soap, and scrub gently with the scouring pad so that the stains do not set. Afterwards, remove excess water with a cloth and let it dry.

It is not convenient to soak the wooden spoon for a long time. Even if you think that this can remove dirt, what will happen is that the wood will absorb the water (and the dirt particles it contains), it will expand and contract as it dries. This process can cause the wood to crack. Also, do not use the dishwasher to wash wooden utensils. The material will swell from excess moisture and spoil.

This simple trick will help you remove the remains of fat from a container or tupper in seconds. You only need warm water, a dishwasher and a little kitchen paper.

In case you have used the spoon to stir stews and sauces and the stain has been fixed on the wood, to remove it you can sprinkle it with salt and rub with half a lemon. Apart from removing the stain, this combination will add a fresh smell to the utensil. When you’re done, rinse with cold water and dry the spoon.