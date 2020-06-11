The Keto diet focuses on converting fat into the body’s main fuel, it is known as a 24/7 fat burning diet. It is one of the most popular weight loss trends, know all the details and find out if it fits your lifestyle

It is a fact the keto diet today it is one of the eating plans to lose weight most popular and thanks to this tops the list as the trend of the moment to lose weight. Among its main objectives is characterized by being a high fat and low carbohydrate planYes, it is certainly quite peculiar to get used to the idea of ​​losing weight while you eat bacon and cheese.

What does the Keto diet consist of?

Due to the immense success of the keto diet various medical specialists have remained somewhat skeptical of their wonderful effectsFor this reason, it is worth learning more about this trend. The goal of the diet is to induce ketosis, what is a metabolic process in which the body use fat instead of carbohydrates to get the energy; Among the main limitations of this plan is that many people consider that it requires a lot of will.

The term “keto” is derived from the keto word which refers to the action in which the body is stimulated to produce small fuel molecules calls ketonesWhat happens in a simpler way is to provide the body with an alternative source of fuel that is used when blood sugar is low. The incredible thing is that ketones are produced very quickly when we stop eating carbohydrates and limit protein to the maximum. In a ketogenic diet the body changes its energy supply to practically run on fats, the most impressive thing is that it is a fat burning diet 24-7 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

Also of course there is always the risk of regain lost weight, when other forms of food are resumed, including the prohibited foods in the keto diet. This type of diet is based on a fairly simple premise that focuses the diet on eat mainly fats, limited amounts of protein and almost no carbohydrates.

One of its great qualities is due to high consumption of healthy fats and other nutrients that are associated with great benefits to lose weight, improve digestive health, positively stimulates brain function and physical and mental performance are enhanced. It is one of the most recommended plans to burn the excess body fat without starving and it is proven that it achieves reverse type 2 diabetes.

What you can eat:

The food groups allowed on a keto diet are the following

Meats: The poll meator pig beefsteaks Ground beef, lamb, bacon, turkey ham, sausages, in limited quantities.

Fats and oils: Virtually all are allowed, however there is a special recommendation on consuming healthy fats as is the case of olive, avocado and coconut oil. Products such as butter, mayonnaise, lard and lard.

Some vegetables: Especially those who they grow on the surface of the earth as is the case the cauliflower, cabbage, avocado, broccoli, zucchini, Peppers, aubergines, tomatoes, asparaguscucumber onion mushroomsspinach lettuce, green beans and olives.

High-fat dairy: Thick cream, cheese (soft and hard), cream cheese, and sour cream.

Walnuts: Nuts an extraordinary complement, the permitted products are the almonds, peanut, peanut butter, almond butter, macadamia nuts, walnuts and hazelnuts.

Fatty fish and shellfish: Seafood is a great ally in the keto diet, the consumption of salmon fillet and seafood like snapper, trout, tuna, cod, catfish, halibut, clams, oysters, lobster, crab, scallops, mussels.

Blueberries: The fruits of the berry family as is the case of the blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are allowed in moderation.

Sugar substitutes: Artificial sweeteners (in moderation – Stevia and sucralose.

Alcohol: Always in moderation, the best options are strong spirits, dry wine and champagne.

Eggs.

Coffee and tea without sugar

Spices: The best alternative to flavor.

Keto diet allowed food. / Photo: Pixabay

What you can’t eat:

Fruit: Most fruits are banned from the Keto diet this is due to its sugar content, which are a type of carbohydrate. You should avoid consuming apples, bananasoranges grapes, watermelons, peaches, melons, pineapples, cherriespears lemonslimes grapefruits, plums, mangoes, etc.

Grains and Starches: Products and derivatives of trigorice ryeoatmeal cornquinoa barley, Son, bulguramaranth buckwheat, sprouted grains.

Root vegetables: As is the case of the potato (both sweet and regular), carrotsyams parsnips Yucca, beets and turnips.

Grain Products: All kinds of cereal, bread, pasta rice, corn, oats, cookies, Pizza, popcorn, big wave, bagels and muesli.

Vegetables: Black beans, Red beans, Pinto beans, White beanssoy green peas, chickpeas and lentils.

Sweeteners: Cane sugar, honey, Maple syrup, agave nectar, splenda, aspartamesaccharin corn syrup.

Sweet: Chocolates, pastrybuns cakes ice creams, cookies, pudding and custard.

Some fats / oils: As is the case of canola oil, soybean oil, grape seed oil, peanut oil, Sesame oil and sunflower oil.

Alcohol: Beer, cider, sweet wines and all range of sweetened alcoholic beverages.

Drinks in plastic bottles: Sweetened beverages, juicesmoothies refreshments, sweetened tea and coffee.

Low-fat dairy: As is the case of the skim milkskim mozzarella nonfat yogurt, low cheese and cream cheese.

Sweetened sauces and sauces: In general all processed sauces like tomato sauce, BBQ sauce, some salad dressings, and hot sauces.

Carbohydrates. / Photo: Shutterstock