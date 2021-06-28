‘The wonderful Wizard of Oz’ according to Paco León

The initiatory journey of a teenage girl in a contemporary and very free version inspired by the literary classic ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ It will focus the history of the new film project as director of Paco León, whose filming will start on August 2 and will last for eight weeks.

With a script written by Javier Gullón (‘Enemy’, ‘Advantages of traveling by train’) and Paco León himself, the film will feature an important presence of different artistic disciplines such as dance, fashion, plastic arts and, mainly and notably, the music.

In this way, Dora Postigo, Áyax Pedrosa and Wekaforé Jibril (Spirit Disco), young talents who are revolutionizing the music scene, will share the limelight in the film with established actors such as Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi or Luis Bermejo, among others.

This new project reconnects the paths of Paco León and Telecinco Cinema after ‘Carmina y Amén’ and ‘Kiki, el amor se hace’, in a co-production by the film subsidiary of Mediaset España (Ghislain Barrois and Álvaro Augustin), Andy Joke (Paco León), Colosé Producciones (Sandra Hermida) and Los amigos de Dorothy AIE.

The film will be distributed in Spain by Buena Vista International, Netflix and Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, and can be seen in the rest of the world through Netflix.