The Kickstarter campaign of The Wonderful 101: Resmastered It is one of the events that have been followed the most in recent weeks, as it will be the first job that Platinum Games, its developer, can publish independently. Thus, this campaign has already concluded and has raised a large amount of cash, And the publication of the title continues, so now a new trailer has been released thanks to which we can meet several of the heroes who will be part of this heroic adventure that will reach Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Steam (PC ) very soon.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered shows all its action in a new trailer

Have you always wanted to be superheroes in your spare time and have never known how to start this active career? You’re in luck! The Wonderful 101: Remastered will arrive in Europe on May 22, 2020, on three platforms. So, as usual, since this release continues, from Platinum Games they have shared a new trailer in which we can see, in English, the characters that are part of the group of protagonists of this action title, and in which We can also see their different movements that they will use to face a threat that will make us all have to be more united than ever. Everyone has a superhero inside them who can help out so that the enemies of peace and justice do not make their evil plans come to fruition!

In this way, and with this new trailer, the only thing we can do is to continue waiting about two months for The Wonderful 101: Remastered to reach the current generation of platforms dedicated to video games. And you, did you play the original version of Wii U or are you going to venture with this new edition?

