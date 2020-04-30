Something smelled funny with The Wonderful 101 Remastered. In the numerous updates about how the Kickstarter physical rewards shipments were to be made with which this version was financed, it was stated that the company’s intention was to make the shipments in early April so that they would arrive at the end of the same month. As of April 30, those of us who financed the project were without any confirmation of delivery and things looked regular. To all this it should be added that some stores had changed the launch date in Europe from May 22 to the end of June and from the Osaka company they had not said anything. Today we have finally received official news and unfortunately they are not good.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered comes to America on June 30 and Europe on July 3

We live in exceptional times, where more than ever we could use a superhero to free us from the terrible pandemic that is ravaging our planet. Not even the Wonderful 101 have been able to do anything against COVID-19 and Platinumgames has reported that the physical launch is delayed until June 30 to America and July 3 to Europe. Unfortunately This also affects the physical copies that people paid for in the Kickstarter campaign. In this statement, the company has stated that the delivery of the rewards of the crowdfunding campaign is its absolute priority, but that it is possible that in some cases backers may receive their physical copy later than the official departure of the game in store. . Fortunately The digital release of The Wonderful 101 Remastered has not been altered and is still scheduled for May 7Although they already warn that, due to the large number of codes that must be sent to those who participated in the campaign, the long-awaited mail with the password may be delayed a tad. If you are one of those people who paid for a physical copy in the campaign, please read on.

Platinumgames will give away a Steam code to everyone who ordered the game physically

From Hideki Kamiya’s company they know that the biggest losers of all this delayed mess are those people who trusted the project and decided to get their physical copy by pre-buying “financing” the port to new consoles from The Wonderful 101. For this very reason They have promised to give a free download version of the Steam version to all those who paid for one or more versions of the physical game.. In this way they can play the game on May 7 when it comes out in digital format.

It is certainly appreciated that they have thought of a solution so that fans are not completely harmed, but at least the fact that they only offer Steam codes and do not give the option of receiving a digital copy of Nintendo Switch or Playstation 4 is questionable. Presumably, when they are going to do so, it is because it is the option they can find to try to please everyone, but there will undoubtedly be people who do not have a computer to play it on and have to wait for the postman to call his house. Hopefully by then this whole situation is over.

