The women’s soccer league is one step away from the definitive suspension of the season with Barcelona as champion, without relegations and 18 teams (two more) next season in the top flight. It is the proposal that came out this Wednesday at the meeting of the Spanish Federation with the territorial ones and that this Thursday, except for the catastrophe, will be approved by the Board of Directors and ratified by the Delegate Commission on Friday.

The new Primera teams would be Eibar and Santa Teresa (Badajoz). The guns were second in the northern group of Segunda, but the leader, Athletic B, cannot rise as a subsidiary of a top division team. The Champions League would be played by Barça and Atlético, who would finish second in the table. And Valencia and Espanyol would be saved from the loss of category. The Blue and Whites’ team had just five points after five draws. I had not won a game this year. The Mestalla box, meanwhile, was one point away from Sporting de Huelva, which marked salvation.

The 2020/21 course, yes, there would be four declines and, again, two would go up to return to the current 16 teams. During the past week it was known that one of the possibilities in which the Federation worked was to create two groups in First (of ten sets each) with two champions, a format that was applied a decade ago and was corrected as failed. In recent days, different players in women’s football have warned of the great mistake of recovering that formula. Finally, it will not happen and they will play all against all, with a single winner. The next course will also be the first with a Barcelona-Real Madrid. The Second Division, for its part, would continue with its configuration of two groups (north and south), divided this time into 17 members each.

With this title, the Catalans would equal the five of Athletic in front of the historical classification. The squad trained by Lluís Cortés had nine points ahead of the rojiblancas at the time of the suspension and had only yielded two draws and six goals against. Until the interruption, in the absence of eight days (the ninth was not contested by the general strike of the footballers), the dominance of Barcelona had been overwhelming. It opened with a 9-1 win to Tacón and almost every game at home has been resolved with a win (seven to Sporting de Huelva, six to Atlético and Deportivo, or five to Logroño, Levante and Madrid CFF). In the Super Cup, a new tournament destroyed Real Sociedad in the final (9-1). If the proposal goes ahead, his league victory would cut the streak of three crowns followed by the mattresses, who this year have suffered the loss of Jenni Hermoso, scorer of the tournament with the Barça shirt (23 goals).

However, the season may not be over yet for Barcelona and Atlético, who would have their match in the Champions League quarterfinal pending. UEFA, like men’s football, maintains its intention to end the competition if sanitary conditions allow.

And in Spain, the Queen’s Cup, which was frozen in the semi-final preview (Logroño-Athletic and Seville-Barcelona) and final, would remain. The intention is to conclude it next season due to the impossibility of doing this.

This proposal of the Federation, pending approval, comes a day after the employers, which groups 13 of the 16 First Clubs (all except Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Tacón, the future Real Madrid), bet on trying to finish the season as long as the security conditions could be guaranteed, and to demand from Rubiales, in any case, that any decision be agreed with the entities. According to his calculations, the early closure of the Women’s League would mean that the block of teams that have a television contract signed with Mediapro would stop entering about 600,000 euros, corresponding to the matches that the operator has not been able to broadcast due to the pandemic.

For its part, the majority union, AFE (Association of Spanish Soccer Players), also regretted that the players were not available; warned that the decisions made do not have the legal coverage of the regulation; and announced that, if necessary, he will speak to parliamentary groups.

