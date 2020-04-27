With the coronavirus crisis appearing to spread much more than first planned, sports organizations around the world have begun to make drastic decisions to organize their tournaments, continue to be profitable, and not lose competitiveness in the future. The Endesa Women’s League It has been one of the forerunners, officially declaring the 2019/2020 season without decreases and with two promotions.

As the FEB reports in its statement, “This morning a telematic meeting took place between the Spanish Basketball Federation and the 14 member clubs of the Endesa Women’s League in the 2019/20 season. In this meeting, it was unanimously agreed that there will be no decreases this season and that the two promotions from Women’s League 2 planned for this campaign will be carried out. ”

In addition, the highest body of Spanish basketball explained that “The Spanish Basketball Federation will issue a resolution at the end of this week, which will previously communicate to the clubs involved, which will determine the procedure by which this League will be resolved, once the difficulty of continuing to dispute it has been verified “.

