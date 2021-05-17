The Women’s Champions League launches its own anthem and logo

05/17/2021

The Women’s Champions League, conquered this Sunday by Barça by defeating Chelsea 4-0, will have its own anthem and logo from the 2021-2022 season, unveiled this Monday by UEFA, within its strategy to develop the women’s soccer and doubling the scope and value of its flagship competitions by 2024.

UEFA highlighted that “the identity of the UEFA Champions League brand reflects the prestigious, inspiring and progressive nature of a competition made up of the best women’s club teams in Europe.”

For its part, the anthem, which will be performed before the start of each match while the players form, follows the same principles as that of the men’s competition, sung in the three official UEFA languages ​​- English, French and German – by the Choir. of the Dutch Broadcasting (Groot Omroepkoor).

“This new anthem represents the beginning of something new, the new UEFA Women’s Champions League. But it is also representative of the growth of an entire sport, so it has a really big meaning,” she said. Nadinne kessler, UEFA women’s football manager.

The former German footballer indicated that “it is a symbol of all the changes made for this competition and it really visualizes the most important moment: the field, the stadium when it is full of fans and when the players are coming out of the tunnel, and that is what we all need to focus. “

Kessler He stressed that the Women’s Champions League “is a competition in its own right, its own sporting and commercial configuration and its own uniqueness.”

In line with UEFA’s “Time for Action” strategy, the Women’s Champions League will feature a more competitive format, more teams participating, with champion and league qualification routes for the early rounds and a group stage of 16 teams followed by a knockout phase.