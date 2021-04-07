the woman who named the Lotus Elise

The Lotus elise is a renowned sports car that helped the British brand rise to where it is today. This small two-seater came out more than a quarter of a century ago to surprise with its sporty behavior and agility. Although there are many details that are not so well known about the origin of this model, such as that Italian blood runs through its veins or that it owes its name to a real woman. Elisa artioli is the protagonist of this curious story that is worth remembering now that the end of Elise is near.

Although to go back to its origins we have to point out the figure of Romano Artioli, Italian businessman who owned Bugatti. It was in the magical time between 1987 and 1998, just before being acquired by the Volkswagen Group. It will always be remembered for the launch of that mythical Bugatti EB110, but today we are going to discuss another topic. Because at the same time, specifically in 1993, Artioli bought Lotus from General Motors with the aim of giving him a new life and retaking the path of Colin Chapman.

Lotus Elise I generation

It started with a new model that moved away from what was proposed by the previous Lotus Esprit, with a new base. They designed a small-sized convertible, with an aluminum chassis and a fiberglass body that barely exceeded 700 kg in weight. It was tradition that the names of their models began with the letter E, so Romano Artioli was very clear about it. Wanted call that specimen his granddaughterSo the Lotus Elise (translated into English, yes) was born thanks to the influence of a little Elisa Artioli who at that time was hardly more than a baby.

In fact, Elisa had quite a bit prominence later during launch of the model, of “his” model. In several events, she appeared mounted on the car before the attentive gaze of the public, images that were reflected forever. Even at that early age, his grandfather already gave him a first-class Lotus Elise. If the model had started production in 1996, in 1997 he already had his waiting in the garage. He was four years old by then, so he had to wait a long time to drive it.

When he was 19 years old (in Italy it takes a year of experience for more powerful cars) he got behind the wheel of his Lotus Elise and so on. has continued to the present. Currently Elisa Artioli is 28 years old and is a fervent enthusiast of the motor world in general and of the brand that her grandfather ran in particular. On his social networks (he has 22,000 followers on Instagram) does not hesitate to share his experiences, always with his first generation Elise well present. His incombustible grandfather and some reminiscences of his time at Bugatti also play a leading role.

Some curiosities Elisa’s life is that she spent time in Spain to complete her university studies or that she was recently invited to the Lotus facilities on the occasion of the model’s 25th anniversary. It will go down in history for having named an already legendary sports car for keep the philosophy of the brand intact. The legend is likely to grow now that the Elise will give way to a new generation of models.