Were it not for his wife, the verses of the Russian poet Ossip Mandelstam would be mere words in the wind. He recited them in public, but he never transcribed them – it was Nadejda’s job. After Ossip died in a Gulag, Nadejda, whose name appropriately means “hope” in Russian, spent 25 years memorizing his poems before finally being able to publish them. His story of love and resistance inspires O Que Ela Whisper, the new book by Noemi Jaffe, published by Companhia das Letras.

The novel fictionalizes passages in the couple’s life, as if Nadejda broached their ambiguous relationship between passion and abuse, and the years of terror they were subjected to when Ossip composed Stalin’s debauched poem Epigram and came to be pursued by the Soviet regime .

“I shouldn’t dedicate my life to memorizing poems that will not be read or printed and even less published, risking myself for words that I didn’t create,” thinks Nadejda, who, in Jaffe’s book, ponders the contradictions of being a protofeminist subjected to an abusive relationship with an older man – Nadejda would have liked to be a painter, but gave up her dream at his insistence.

“I think he wanted me entirely from him, he wanted me to dedicate myself to listening and writing his poems, to enduring his bearable infidelities, to being at home when he arrived, he wanted to have me as someone who could be behind, on the side, underneath his.”

Written in a powerful flow of consciousness, the novel puts the reader in the face of the anguish of an old Nadejda, disillusioned with the direction of her life and embittered with her country.

“If poems were capable of changing the world, they would not be poems, but machines. Their strength lies in their incapacity, their instantaneous movement of doubt, a displacement of the eyelid, an unnoticed absence that comes to settle in the soul in a more lasting way. winners know this and that is why they hate and fear us, because they know the danger of minimal displacement. “

In fact, the danger evoked by poetry manifested itself with maximum force in the life of Ossip and Nadejda under the Soviet regime – with some disturbing similarities with contemporary Brazil, such as when she reports the climate of distrust and hostility in the streets, or that “the students were instructed to spy on teachers “.

The absurdity comes to a head when Stalin calls Boris Pasternak (who would win the Nobel Prize for Literature) and asks if Mandelstam is a good poet, as if it would not be worth it to oppress him if he were mediocre. “You already knew that, here, poetry is as important as money, since the power has been continuously busy pursuing poems and poets”, Nadejda says to herself.

Throughout the novel, Mandelstam verses strip and Jaffe even opens up gaps for new interpretations. “Anyone can find anything they want in a poem,” thinks Nadejda.

“If you want to understand that ‘I will not quell the pain, I will not be silent, / But I will trace whatever I want to trace. / And the bell of the bare wall churned / And the enemy’s shadow awakens, / I will harness ten oxen to the voice’ is a libel against the Church, so it will be and then there will be theories and books and quotes, all to show how much Ossip’s poetry is, all of it, an anti-ecclesiastical protest song and, therefore, in favor of the Revolution. “

In addition to the various Mandelstam poems cited in O Que Ela Sussurra, the Brazilian reader can catch a glimpse of his work in the recent collection O Rumor do Tempo (Editora 34). In this way, it is possible to experience time stopping when reading your verses, as Nadejda felt. “Right now time has stopped. Listen. It makes a noise when it stops passing. I said, ‘The body is given to me – what should I do with it? / So unique and so my being?'”

What She Whispers

Author: Noemi Jaffe

Publisher: Companhia das Letras

160 pages

R $ 49.90

Check out the full interview with writer Noemi Jaffe below:

What most called attention to the story of Nadejda and Ossip to fictionalize their lives?

I got to know the story in a book by Joseph Brodsky, I was fascinated and I went after her books, Hope Against Hope and Hope Abandoned, written in the 1970s. She had a fascinating personality, she was very intelligent, she read a lot, she had a vision extremely sharp society. She was both feminist and sexist, because she gave up several things to accompany him, accepted adulteries …

What does Nadejda’s life, this devotion to her husband’s work, say about the female condition?

Nadejda believed in the revolution, like many other women and men, like her husband. The movement, at the beginning, was quite feminist, because the participation of women was equal to that of men in factories, in the leaderships. Nadejda had a modern position in relation to society, marriage, sharing of assets. In that sense, she was revolutionary, a woman of firm positions, more than Ossip’s at times. But she realized how poetry came to him, as if he were an antenna that received it. He was guided by sounds rather than words. As she saw him as a visionary, he decided to accept this place that life destined for her to give voice to a person who thought he was a genius. What he had to say poetically was more important than what she had to say socially. Then she gave up feminist postures for the man she loved. It is interesting how feminism can harbor this kind of thing, and these women have saved part of Russian culture.

Do you see literature as a form of resistance to oppression?

In these dramatic situations, the word does not have much power. The literary word hardly exceeds some limits, mainly of the power, that is what more manages to act for the good or bad of the people. Even so, it has an important place of relief, recognition, identification. I am writing a diary in quarantine and several people tell me about how reading this is doing well. Gonçalo Tavares, Maria Brandt and Angélica Freitas are also doing. I think that literature has this power to de-trivialize things and get you out of automatism. Slowly, very slowly, this may even cause some changes.

How can poetry bother a ruler so much?

Stalin loved literature. He called Pasternak to ask if Ossip was any good. I wanted to know if it was worth chasing him, because he had to be very good to be chased. He was paranoid, as if he were competing with poets. It was worth a lot to him that a poet had spoken ill of him. He wanted to take revenge, he did not admit that a person so valuable, with such important poetry, criticized him. Culture is what is most ingrained in people’s souls and what reveals most about our personality. The attempt to destroy the cultural landmarks of a population is the attempt to destroy the soul of the population. The attitude towards culture shows the character of a government.

Read below a poem by Ossip Mandelstam

If I was arrested by our enemies

And people would stop talking to me,

If they deprived me of everything in the world:

The right to breathe and open doors

And to affirm that there will be life

And that the people judge, as a judge –

If they dared to arrest me like a beast,

My meal on the floor started to play –

I will not quell the pain, I will not be silent,

But I will trace whatever I want to trace,

And the bell of the bare wall churned

And awakens the corner of the enemy shadow,

I will harness ten oxen to the voice

And I put my hand in the shade with the plow –

And deep in the sentinel night

Eyes light on the hard-working land,

And – in the frowning legion of brotherly eyes –

I will fall with the weight of every harvest,

With the pressure of all the swear that is launched in the distance –

And the flock breaks out of the fiery years,

Murmurs like a mature storm Lenin,

And on earth, which escapes decomposition,

He will murder reason and Stalin’s life.

See too:

After 50 years of separation, Beatlemania remains in São Paulo

.