The woman who killed her rapist for 25 years will not have to go back to prison

Valérie Bacot, a 40-year-old Frenchwoman who has become the new face of sexist violence in her country, has finally been sentenced to four years in prison, three of them exempt from compliance, for having murdered her husband in 2016, who he raped, mistreated and prostituted her. The woman had already completed a year of provisional detention, so she does not have to go back to prison.

“A new fight begins for other women. I do not feel relieved, but exhausted, physically and mentally, “she said as she left the Palais de Justice de Saône et Loire, in eastern France, where she was received amid applause.

Bacot was on trial two years after her sons, who were 16 and 17 at the time of the crime, were sentenced by a juvenile court to six months in prison exempt from serving for helping to bury the body and conceal the act. .

This trial, which began this past Monday, reopened in France the memory of Jacqueline Sauvage, a woman sentenced to ten years for having killed her husband, who had mistreated her for more than four decades.

In 2016 she was pardoned by the then president, François Hollande, when the case became a reflection of the fissures of a State and social services that were not able to respond to years of complaints.

The facts

Bacot’s crime dates back to 2016, when she shot her husband, Daniel Polette, after overhearing a conversation between him and their 14-year-old daughter, in which the man asked him about his sexuality. The fear that he would prostitute her, as she had been doing with her, led her to murder him, as she has confessed.

After a failed attempt to overdose on sleeping pills, she took her husband’s revolver and h …

