The woman who coughed in the face of a cancer patient will spend a month in prison



One woman purposely coughed at another.

A woman who intentionally coughed a customer in the face in a grocery store Jacksonville, Florida, he will spend the next 30 days in jail.

Debbra hunter, who became known as another “Karen” in the United States will have to pay a fine of $ 500 dollars, serve six months on probation and go to anger management therapy, by order of authorities in Jacksonville.

As if that were not enough, the white woman will have to pay the costs of the Covid-19 test that had to be carried out Heather sprague, the woman who received the fluids from the aggressor.

The whole incident arose when the woman got upset with the store staff for not being able to return a product.

“I am a mother of ten children and I have a brain tumor. Obviously, I don’t go out much right now ”, Sprague explained in a Facebook post that went viral in June.

“I had an appointment in the Town Center area, so I put on the mask and walked into the store because of the high heat while I was waiting for my appointment.” Sprague explained.

Sprague noticed two children wandering around the store wanting to go to the bathroom, while their mother (Hunter) argued.

“She was yelling, cursing, insulting and threatening staff while demanding to return an item she did not have. She just a picture of the article on her phone. The staff was professional and respectful, but obviously they could not return an item that was not there “Sprague added.

“When she stood in front of the employees blocking the entrance and threatening not to let them out, or to stop yelling until the rest of the customers left, I started recording with my phone and immediately took it on me.”

The video shows a rude gesture from Hunter and after threatening her with gestures, he finally coughed in her face.

Sprague ran for a Covid-19 test that finally came back negative, but demanded Hunter’s attitude in court.

“I was worried about the health and safety of my children, and I wondered how the hell I could isolate them to protect them, in a house of 12 people, if I had been infected”, the attacked woman told the local press.

During the hearing, the husband of the aggressor told the judge that his family had experienced hard times, including the loss of their property due to a fire in the house, however the judge handed down his sentence.

“I have not yet seen any expression, or a meaningful expression in his regret.”Duval County Judge James Ruth concluded.

