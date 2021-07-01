in World

The woman stabbed by her partner dies in Salamanca a week ago

The scientific police collect data on the scene. (Photo: .)

The 34-year-old woman stabbed by her partner on June 22 in the Salamanca municipality of Doñinos has died around 3:00 p.m. this Tuesday at the Salamanca Hospital Complex, as health sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The attack took place on Tuesday the 22nd at around 03:40 a.m. in a house on Avenida Juan Carlos I in Doñinos de Salamanca, where he lived with his partner, a 69-year-old man, who later hanged himself. At that time, a brother of the aggressor was also in the house, who was the one who notified and who was injured when trying to avoid the stabbing of the young woman.

The 1-1-2 operating room passed the notice to the Civil Guard (COS), and to Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl, which sent a mobile ICU and a basic life support ambulance.

Subsequently, the organizations that went to the place requested the presence of firefighters to lower the body of a hanged man, so the emergency service notified the firefighters of the Salamanca County Council.

The health workers treated the woman, who was transferred in a mobile ICU to the Salamanca Assistance Complex, University Clinic building, and a 68-year-old man, brother of the aggressor and who was discharged from the place.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

