The Woman Series kicks off the preseason in Wales

05/17/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

Even with the ‘hangover’ due to the success of Barça’s women’s football, this Monday the preseason of the W Series gets underway, the women’s single-seater championship that this year will be held within several Formula 1 great prizes.

Although the tests were initially scheduled at the Cheste circuit, the situation of the pandemic has forced a change of plans and will finally be held throughout the week at the Anglesey circuit, in Wales, a track of 3.48 kilometers and 15 curves. There will be four days of testing (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) and all the pilots of the category will participate, except for Tasmin Pepper, who has not been able to travel to the United Kingdom due to covid-19 restrictions in South Africa.

Anyone want a cheeky bit of track action from Anglesey? 🙋‍ & female; ️ Stay tuned for more … #WSeries pic.twitter.com/kbL5B1bPQN – W Series (@WSeriesRacing) May 17, 2021

Marta García, Nerea Martí and Belén García They are the three Spanish representatives in the championship. They arrive with different preparation to these first official tests. The first two completed tests with Formula Renault at Paul Ricard, while Belén decided to participate in the first two rounds of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, the second of them at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​coinciding with the Spanish Formula 1 GP. .

The W Series will begin in Austria following the changes Formula 1 announced last week to its calendar. The category maintains its start date for the season, but instead of starting the competition at Paul Ricard, it will do so at the Red Bull Ring.

List of pilots participating in the test

Jamie ChadwickBeitske VisserAlice PowellMarta GarciaEmma KimiläinenFabienne WohlwendMiki KoyamaSarah MooreVicky PiriaJessica HawkinsSabré CookAyla & angst; grenAbbie EatonBethlehem GarciaNerea MartiIrina SidorkovaBruna TomaselliAbbi PullingGosia RdestCaitlin Wood

The 2021 W Series calendar

June 26: Spielberg, Austria

July 3: Spielberg, Austria

July 17: Silverstone, Great Britain

July 31: Budapest, Hungary

July 28: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

September 4: Zandvoort, Netherlands

October 23: Austin, USA

October 30: Mexico