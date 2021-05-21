The woman in the window, the film that proves that Hollywood changed

It could be argued that this is not the first time a large production has failed to assemble a successful end product. But especially, The woman in the window is also the reflection of a scheme that after the stop of the pandemic is unfeasible. It is not just about his failure in criticism, but the fact that its unattractive it reflects an internal process in the mecca of cinema.

At any other time, releasing the film even with its obvious plot problems and chaotic storyline would have been an experiment. With an all-star cast, an eye-catching story and a short ad campaign they would have assured years ago, at least, recover base investment. But the poor results of the film made the specialized press ask questions during the weekend of its premiere.

IndieWire consulted a panel of experts and they all came to the same conclusion: the film would have been a box office failure. One, moreover, at a time when cinema cannot afford it.

So, after years of using similar formulas in pursuit of success, the Netflix movie shows that the cinema changed. Especially in the way in which the journey from a film to the public is analyzed. If before an expensive production with big names assured at least the interest, the failure of The woman in the window indicates a clear symptom. The industry, still recovering from what happened after a year of standstill, cannot afford a large-scale failure. Which is, in fact, what would have happened to Joe Wright’s film had it hit theaters.

‘The woman in the window’, a long journey

At any other time, a film headed by an Oscar nominee and the winner of the best actor award would have its premiere assured. That, even if the script might not quite convince an audience.

But in the case of The Woman in the Window, the risk would have been twofold. The film was produced by the Fox 2000 division before the Fox studio was sold to Disney. Even then, the original material had already been criticized for its lack of originality. The novel, a best seller, bore a more than disturbing resemblance to Hitchcock’s Rear Window. Still, Fox 2000 bought the rights to the book and production began. The premiere date was set for October 4, 2019.

Elizabeth Gabler, a producer for the studio division, had been successful adapting literary hits for nearly ten years. The result of his work led to the cinema of hits such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Life of Pi. So buying the rights to AJ Finn’s book, despite doubts, was taken as a market decision.

But the problems for The Woman in the Window began early. Production was bumpy, slow, and troublesome. In early 2018, Scott Rudin was charged with workplace abuse. At the height of #MeeToo it was separated from major productions. And that caused The Woman at the Window to stop her first movements.

Soon after, novelist AJ Finn (pseudonym Dan Mallory), was accused of plagiarism. The most serious accusation came from the New Yorker, which in 2019 made a detailed study of the plagiarism of the novel. By the middle of the year, there was already talk that the text had at least directly copied the structure of the 1995 film Copycat.

In the middle of both situations. Production stopped altogether. But even so, it was not ruled out. The reason? The cast.

‘The woman in the window’ and the controversy

Netflix

Fox 2000 decided not to release the film on the scheduled date. So, several things happened at the same time. Disney managed to buy FOX, made a selection of content, and decided that FOX 2000 would disappear. In the meantime, he assumed the costs to complete the filming of the film.

The reason? One name only: Amy Adams, considered the best actress of her generation. Alongside her, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman ensured a tepid premiere with some moderate criticism. The material was kept in reserve, waiting for the storm around it to pass.

Finally, at the beginning of 2020, Disney began to carry out various tests on the material available in the catalog. The woman in the window surprised executives – and not in a good way – after a premiere with a selected audience.

The criticisms were direct and harsh. All focused on the lack of order, coherence and the dangerous resemblance of the film to classics and reference films. A rewrite was then ordered at the hands of Tony Gilroy, an expert in recovering scripts with continuity problems. But even so, the film remained the subject of deep mistrust.

In spite of everything, it was still on the lists of possible Hollywood releases for March 2020. And that was when the pandemic changed the landscape of success and the on-screen possibility of The Woman in the Window.

Announcing the way to see cinema in the future

Netflix

Godzilla vs. Kong was the first big box office hit of 2021. It was followed by the surprise Demon Slayer, based on a popular Japanese anime. Both films are pure entertainment, created for a diverse audience. After Tenet’s disappointment from Nolan, the studios got the message. Big movie releases depended on their ability to make a profit.

The woman in the window spent all of 2020 in the middle of a closed-door debate about its possibility of being released. It was an adult drama with a formidable cast. Could it be worth the risk? After the disappointing results of Tenet and other select-cut productions, the film was delayed again.

By the end of the year it was uncomfortable stuff. And one that did not fit into the plans of a Hollywood willing to recover from pure spectacle.

Then The Woman at the Window suffered a new and final delay. Fox 2000 was shut down on May 14, 2021, and the film suffered its latest setback. The film was sold to Netflix for an undisclosed figure, but it turned out that it could be so low as to be embarrassing. Released on May 14, the harsh criticism was confirmed. With a score of 40 on Metascore, he became a significant failure. Even for Netflix, which came across a movie full of Oscar-winning faces that was a disappointment.

Would the woman at the window have any opportunity at the box office? Before 2019 it might have had a tepid premiere with some earnings. Producers likely would have been more forgiving of its journey to the big screen. But now, streaming is the equivalent of what the video format was in the 1980s. Hollywood is debugging its release forms.

And that means, that the time when a great cast or a considerable repercussion of the script ensured a premiere, they are over. A whole new journey for a new era in the world of cinema and the distribution of its greatest hits.

