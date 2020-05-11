Telegraph). Instead, the most explicit scenes were made by a double named Shelley Michelle, who went down in Hollywood history as “Hollywood’s most famous stunt corps.” The reason behind choosing her legs was because they were “more curvy” than Roberts’, she told Orlando Sentinel. Shelley’s legs made Julia “It was seen with a little more curves”. “data-reactid =” 26 “> That’s what The Bodyguard did, following the same tactic they used in Pretty Woman and The Graduate when they resorted to other women’s legs, making us believe they were Julia Roberts and Anne Bancroft. In the case of Pretty Woman it was at the request of a young Julia who did not want to show skin in her scenes. “It’s not my thing,” she told US Magazine long ago (via Telegraph). Instead, the more explicit scenes were made by a double named Shelley Michelle, who went down in Hollywood history as “Hollywood’s most famous stunt corps.” The reason behind choosing her legs was because they were “more curvy” than Roberts’, she told Orlando Sentinel. Shelley’s made Julia “look a little bit more curvy.”

Anne Bancroft was crowned as the most legendary rover in cinema despite herself, is more recent. It was only 46 years after the premiere that the protagonist of Dallas, Linda Gray said the poster legs that stun a young Dustin Hoffman were hers. Linda said that on the day that picture was taken, Anne was absent on set. “They paid me $ 25. For one leg, it was fine ” said (via The Guardian) “data-reactid =” 27 “> This anecdote has been known for several years, it was even known shortly after the premiere, causing more than one to feel deceived after being captivated by the ideal figure of Julia. While the The case of The Graduate, that film in which Anne Bancroft was crowned the most legendary rover in cinema despite herself, is more recent. It was only 46 years after the premiere that Dallas protagonist Linda Gray said that the legs of the Poster that stuns a young Dustin Hoffman was hers. Linda said that the day they took that picture, Anne was absent on set. “They paid me $ 25. For one leg, it was fine,” he said (via The Guardian).

Pretty Woman (Warner Bros.) and The Graduate (C.B. Films)

who was going to star in Lady Di herself. “data-reactid =” 39 “> But let us return to the legendary poster of The Bodyguard. There are many anecdotes surrounding the romantic drama of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Without going any further, we told you a while ago that the actor and director He wanted to make a sequel focusing on his protector character but protecting a woman who was going to star in Lady Di herself.

EW last year remembering his classic with the late singer. He says that Whitney had gone home that day when they were filming the happy scene, having to resort to his double. “His head was buried in my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway because I was scared. ” added the actor. In other words, we spent 28 years believing that Whitney’s face was not present on the poster because it represented the sequence where she hid her face out of fear, when in reality they had no choice but to roll it that way to hide that the woman was not the protagonist. “data-reactid =” 56 “>” That wasn’t even Whitney, “Kevin Costner told EW last year when he recalled his classic with the late singer. He says Whitney had gone home that day when they were filming the blissful scene, having to resort to his double. “His head was buried in my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway because I was scared,” added the actor, meaning that we spent 28 years believing that Whitney’s face was not present in the poster because it represented the sequence where he hid his face out of fear, when in reality they had no choice but to roll it that way to hide that the woman was not the protagonist.

Here’s the poster. ” However, the executives didn’t like the idea because you couldn’t see the face of Whitney, who was the biggest hook in that production because it was her debut in theaters during the height of her career. ” data-reactid = “57”> The idea to turn that image into a poster, even when it does not show the singer’s face, was from Kevin Costner himself. After seeing the photograph that his friend Ben Glass took during filming, he soon learned that It would be the ideal promotional image for the story and he sent it to Warner Bros. himself with a note that read: “Here’s the poster.” However, the executives did not like the idea because you couldn’t see the face of Whitney, who was the most important hook in that production because it was her debut in theaters during the height of her career.

Costner says that the studio executives did several tests trying to insert the singer’s face in the same image, but in the end they accepted the actor’s idea. And looking at the poster once again we cannot deny that Kevin had a good eye to capture the perfect image that would represent the story. He saving the vulnerable star. The essential summary of that film that challenged racial stereotypes in the world of blockbusters.