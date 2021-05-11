The woman beheaded by her husband was classified as “low risk” 9 days before being murdered

Several neighbors of Sagunto, during the minute of silence for the woman murdered by her husband. (Photo: Ana Escobar / EFE)

Once again all the alarm signals have been triggered. Once again, the protection system for victims of sexist violence has failed. As confirmed by local and regional authorities, the 60-year-old woman murdered in Sagunto (Valencia) last Sunday had denounced her husband but her case had been classified as “low risk” just nine days before being cut her throat at home. . It only achieved the minimum protection, the distance to 300 meters and the prohibition of communications.

The Levante newspaper recounts an authentic horror of life. Soledad Moreno, who is what the lady was called, was a cleaner, had a 33-year-old daughter and had been “terrified” for at least four years by her partner, Virgilio Solanas, the same age. On April 30, he was in the plot that served him as oxygen and, on his way home, he decided to go to the Estivella Civil Guard barracks and report his attacker. He acknowledged that he had never hit her, but there are many ways of mistreating: “I turned off the heater while she was taking a shower, I photographed her in the bathroom, I took off the sheets while she was sleeping … The torture, she explained in the complaint, was aggravated when she consumed alcohol and other toxins ”, indicates this medium.

The protocol establishes 24 questions to attend to a woman subjected to sexist violence and the system, given her answers, concluded that her risk was low. A catalog that can be changed by hand, if the agent listening to the testimony understands that the danger is greater. It was not done. Nor when the file passed into the hands of the National Police of Port de Sagunto, which is where the victim and the aggressor resided.

The Civil Guard detained Soledad’s husband – “his attitude was one of mockery,” says the newspaper -…

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.