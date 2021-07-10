‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ – Surviving (Again) Yourself

‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ is not a movie for everyone, just as Jim Cummings’ cousin was not, that ‘Thunder Road’ with which the latter has a lot in common. To the point that if we feel like it, we can consider it as a kind of sequel without anyone being able to say otherwise. Cummings is confirmed as someone to mark closely with this new work that introduces what was seen in that of 2018 (premiered in Spain in 2020) in “one of terror” with a touch to the Coen brothers and another to Quentin Dupieux.

Like its cousin, ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ is not an easy film, even though again, precisely, its tonal debauchery is its greatest virtue: The ability to “tightrope walk” -Prez-Reverte forgive me again- on that line in which comedy, drama and in this case also terror, seriousness, lightness and in this case also the generic, the serious, the relaxed and in this case also a werewolf merge into one . And if that was a fake drama wrapped in comedy (and vice versa), this would be a fake horror movie wrapped in comedy (or the other way around).

It is not clear what, nor what are the true intentions of a Cummings that plays with the expectations of the public, which will find a generic perversion close to me or against me. Like any author who can or wants to be considered as such, everything is marked by Cummings’ particular sense of humor that gives the film a personal touch, and so distinctive as not to leave anyone half way of an opinion. A poisoned virtue that what I have said is reminiscent of Quentin Dupieux if he ever seemed to want to be serious.

Not that Cummings is. But it looks like it … at the same time that it doesn’t. And although here the portrait of its protagonist is not as sharp as in ‘Thunder Road’ or the film as round and close as that, there is no doubt that like Ari Aster with ‘Midsommar’, Cummings does not want to be reduced to being background wardrobe within a thematic catalog in which many fans will not understand its presence. And all this because ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ is difficult to label, and for that very reason, so easy to embrace or reject beyond their possibilities.

Yes, with modesty and humility. Neatly, without fanfare. In a daily and mundane way.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex