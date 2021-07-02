The wolf, a legendary animal in danger of extinction

Wolves are mammalian animals that have been on our planet for thousands of years. These types of animals have a character that makes them unique, and can be found both alone and in a herd. Although, they have been very close to man for a long time, even domesticating some of them as a companion animal. They are one of the great threats to humans, either directly if they feel threatened; or indirect, being very intelligent and knowing strategies to get food. On some occasions they have used livestock as food, so the decrease in this outdoors and the lack of protection that this species had in recent years, has made some of the varieties have begun to become extinct.

Source: Pixabay

From animal to myth

They are one of the few species that can adapt to the changes that are in their way, whether climatic or food, surviving on many occasions where other animals would not. Their intelligence and ferocity have made them the protagonists of stories of international fame in different sectors. Examples of them are the novel by Bram Stoker, Dracula; big screen and small screen hits like Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula; or the most popular series about vampires, among which are True Blood or Vampire Chronicles. Because the wolf has always been one of the animals that has been found in the narrative of the entertainment industry, be it for its beauty, its fierce side or its symbolism.

The main wolves in Europe: the Iberian and Eurasian wolves and their current situation

The Iberian wolf

It is considered one of the predominant species in terms of predators in the Iberian Peninsula. Apart from being an animal with great instincts, he also has his paternal side, protecting his pack against everything. According to the last census carried out, it is a species that is on the verge of extinction, with about 2000 specimens throughout Spain: https://loboiberico.com/el-lobo/el-lobo-en-la-peninsula-iberica/ . It is an animal of a social nature that normally lives in a herd, and within which only the predominant pair can reproduce, so that the size of the herd is controlled. At present they are classified as a threatened species, coming close to extinction in some moments. The vast majority of the remaining Iberian wolves are found in Spain and are considered an essential animal for maintaining the balance of ecosystems.

Source: Pixabay

The Eurasian Wolf

Also known under the term common wolf, it is a subspecies of the gray wolf of European origin. During the Middle Ages its population was widespread throughout the continent that was known as Eurasia. Many populations of these animals subsist on livestock and residues left by humans (their greatest threat: https://www.lne.es/asturias/2016/07/14/hombre-amenaza-lobo-19528497.html), although the Wild animals such as deer or reindeer continue to be their primary food source. The recovery of the population of this species began in the 1950s, when the rural and livestock-type economy declined. Although the smaller populations recovered in the rural world in the 80s due to rural emancipation.

We could say that in our country there are areas that are in charge of trying to conserve these species so necessary for the ecosystem that due to human changes have gradually disappeared. However, it seems that globally, at least for the moment, there is no concern about their disappearance. Let’s hope that our country can also return to normal levels of these animals that have contributed so much to us for millennia.