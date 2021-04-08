The Wizink welcomes the return of the World Padel Tour

04/07/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The best paddle in the world is back. After a four-month break, the Wizink Center was the setting chosen for the first final draw of 2021 at the Adeslas Madrid Open. Under important security measures, the public returned to the World Padel Tour to enjoy the first date of a season that is exciting.

Juan Tello and Fede Chingotto they would be the first favorites to sign the pass to the next round, achieving the pass before Nacho Gadea and Víctor Ruiz, closing the game at 7-6 / 6-1. Another premiere couple, the one they form Maxi sanchez and Tito Allemandi with the tag of Head of Series 6 of the tournament, they started with a 6-3 / 6-4 victory against Rafa Méndez and Salva Oria.

Tonet Sans and Iñigo Zaratiegui, for their part, they took advantage of a second chance in the tournament, after advancing to the final draw with a Lucky Loser, to get into the round of 16 after beating 6-0 / 6-4 to José Antonio García Diestro and Pincho Fernández. Your rivals will be Francisco Gil and Sergio Alba, that coming from the previous one they eliminated by 6-3 / 4-6 / 6-2 to the Couple Number 8 of the Tournament, Agustín Gómez Silingo and Mati Díaz.

From 9:30 on Thursday, the round of 16 starts with the premiere of Ale Galán and Juan Lebrón, by Sanyo Gutiérrez and Fernando Belasteguín, by Pablo Lima and Agustín Tapia and by Paquito Navarro and Martín Di Nenno.