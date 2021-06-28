The Wizink Center in Madrid will also vaccinate 24 hours a day

A healthcare professional prepares a dose of Janssen’s vaccine at the Wizink Center (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via . via .)

The Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal will not be the only 24-hour vaccination point that the Community of Madrid has. The Wizink Center will also begin supplying the coronavirus vaccine around the clock. It will do so from this Thursday, as indicated by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero.

Zapatero explained during an interview on Onda Cero that a total of 827 people have been vaccinated on this first day at the Zendal and that there are already 2,500 appointments for this week. In this sense, he pointed out that the service is available for the age group between 38 and 39 years old.

Self-citation system

The vice-counselor of the Madrid Executive has also announced that the next step will be to open the self-citation process “in a generalized way” once they conclude with the vaccination of people between 40 and 49 years old. It is expected that children under 39 can be immunized from July 5. “The objective is to have them vaccinated between now and September,” Zapatero concluded.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE