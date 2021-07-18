The Wizards entrusts the leadership of the team to Wes Unseld Jr.

Washington Wizards already has a new coach, has already found a replacement for Scott brooks. Is about Wes Unseld Jr., a manager who has a powerful connection to the franchise that will give him his first opportunity as head coach in the NBA.

Unseld Jr. is the son of one of the great legends of the franchise, Wes unseld, and from the hand of his father he first landed in Washington, first as a scout and then as an assistant in the coaching staff. That was his initial stage in the NBA and lasted 10 years (6 of them as an assistant).

The deal between Unseld Jr. and the Wizards was officially announced today, and the journalist Adrian wojnarowski (ESPN) has announced that it is an agreement for 4 seasons.

Thus, Unseld Jr. will become the 25th coach in the history of the capital franchise, an opportunity that comes to him after serving for 16 consecutive years as an assistant in the NBA.

Washington’s new head coach was assistant 6 years at Wizards (2005-2011), one season at Warriors (2011-2012), 3 at Orlando Magic (2012-2015) and the last 6 years at Denver Nuggets (2015-2021). ) working under the orders of Michael Malone.