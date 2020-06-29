Some days ago, John wall He assured that he did not think it was safe to play in Orlando in the restart of the NBA and today it has been confirmed. The base of the capital will not be part of the Scott Brooks staff, according to Tommy Sheppard, general manager of the Wizards.

Wall has not been playing since December 2018, so it seemed clear that he was not going to risk it. However, the latest rumors assured that it would be the surprise on which the Washington team would try to rush their playoff options, something that today has been confirmed that it will not be possible.

Therefore, NBA fans will have to wait a little longer to see a fantasy player, who continues to collect one of the highest contracts in the league.