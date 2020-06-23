Due to ongoing restrictions preventing large gatherings and health concerns surrounding COVID-19, as well as certain travel restrictions that remain in place, Within Temptation and Evanescence are forced to postpone their massive European tour.

The ‘Worlds Collide’, which was originally to begin on April 4, has had to move until September 2021. Initially, it was postponed to September this year in the hope that conditions would allow artists to play again. before his fans. As the world continues the battle with the virus, it has finally been postponed until next year. More specific information on all dates will be available on the websites of each band as well as on worldscollidetour.net. All tickets and VIP packages that have already been sold will serve for the new dates. All those who want to request a refund can do so. If you don’t have your ticket yet, you can get it HERE

Within Temptation vocalist Sharon Den Adel commented: “We know that this year will not be easy for you and we will do our best to continue composing and releasing new songs. Knowing that we will not be able to play this year, it is hard for everyone, but health and well-being is number 1 and the priority. Whatever happens, this tour will be done! We are looking forward to seeing you in 2021! For now: take care !!

Evanescence singer Amy Lee comments: “We are very upset because we won’t be able to see you this fall but we are accepting the challenge that 2020 is giving us time and heart to make a good album. Friends, we miss you so much and we are looking forward to seeing you next year! Take care, we love you !!! »

THE NEW DATES FOR 2021 ARE:

Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

Thu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

Sat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, Velodrom

Sun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

Tue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Wed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

Fri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Sat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Mon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

Tue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, Zenith

Fri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

Sun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

Mon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Sun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2

Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre ****

**** Evanescence ONLY