‘The Witcher’ would have already finished filming its second season

As has happened with many projects, The pandemic became a challenge for the team of ‘The Witcher’, a successful Netflix fantasy series that resumed filming for its second season in August, after those months of forced stoppage due to the coronavirus. At that time Stephen Surjik, director of this proposal, assured that everyone was being cautious from optimism, something that did not prevent some difficulties from arising with the aforementioned virus, nor that Henry Cavill, the main interpreter of this fiction, suffered a slight injury.

Thus, many have been the unforeseen events that the ‘The Witcher’ team has had to face, both those related to the health crisis and accidental ones, so reaching the end of the road is a joy. At least that seems to convey the makeup artist Jacqueline Rathore, who confirmed, through several stories on Instagram, that the filming of season 2 has finally concluded, certainly a relief for fans who have been aware of the difficulties that this production has run into.

COVID-19 is still widely affecting the industry, so calendar changes and delays keep happening, something that, apparently, would not prevent Netflix from releasing the new episodes of this series created by Lauren Schmidt at the end of the year. This would be a two-year difference between the launch of the first season, which debuted in December 2019, and the premiere of the second, he hopes that seems not to be taking its toll on the enthusiasm of the fans.

Recent announcements

Seven actors and actresses have recently been introduced as new additions to ‘The Witcher’, interpreters who come to complete that cast that already had Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan. We talk about Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

This new batch of signings joins a cast that already had Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Estel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mercia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.