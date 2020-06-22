The new normal in the entertainment industry begins. Although it will still have to wait for the usual production rhythm, which was cut short when the coronavirus outbreak reached western countries, to recover, there are already great titles that are setting the date for the return to recordings. The last to join the list has been ‘The Witcher’ that, after sweeping Netflix with its initial delivery, will take advantage of the summer to resume filming the second season.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

The date announced by the streaming platform to resume production of ‘The Witcher’ in the UK is August 17, as indicated by Variety. From that moment on, Henry Cavill will once again be characterized as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who this time will not be immersed in different timelines, as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed to The Wrap. However, that does not mean that there will be no temporary experimentation: « We will make flashbacks, flashforwards … We integrate the time in a totally different way than in the first season. «

The filming of ‘The Witcher’ stopped in March, as happened with the rest of Netflix’s original titles, but his case was more serious after having detected a positive in his team. When it was revealed that Kristofer Hivju, one of the new signings of the new episodes, had been infected with coronavirus, work in the English studio where the series was developed was halted.

Will you meet the deadlines?

The second season will once again feature Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, in addition to incorporating new ingredients into the mix. The most prominent of these appearances will be that of Kim Bodnia, who will give life to Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and a key figure in understanding the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Predictably, This detention of almost half a year will affect the planned launch of the series of episodes, whose release, for now, is still scheduled for 2021..