If the series of The witcher is that it is possible to adapt novels and video games with great success and fidelity to their characters or universes. Despite the fact that for years numerous producers have tried it on the big screen, Netflix and HBO are the ones that are the ideal candidates to bring video game sagas to TV.

The Last of Us has been the last name to appear where adaptations are concerned. However, another of the star PlayStation franchises that is already taking time to make the leap to TV is God of war. Kratos’ story has all the elements a series should have: epicity, good characters, and plot twists everywhere, whether in its classic Greece setting or its Viking setting.

For many players, and not so much fans of the hobby, Mass effect it is to video games what Star Wars is to the cinema. Bioware was able to create countless races, a data-laden background that would fill dozens of books, and of course an argument that grabs from the start. This space opera has been praised worldwide for the journey it brings to the player. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy it on TV too?

Silent Hill He has had a rather discreet approach to cinema, despite the fact that his films are not among the worst of the seventh art. We believe that the TV format would fit very well, leaving the door open for those cliffhangers who can star in the endings of each episode, very common also in this license. If we add to this the high component of psychological terror and mysterious characters that characterize the brand, we do not doubt its resounding success.

Metal Gear Solid It is one of those sagas that requires all our attention to understand it 100%. It is even recommended to google a little to know the details that have been overlooked. We can’t think of a better name to bring to TV in serial format. The Hideo Kojima saga features a large group of organizations and charismatic characters that would make more than one spy novel or movie pale. A full-blown thriller that we’d love to see on TV one day.