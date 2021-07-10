‘The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare’, the anime’s prequel to the series, announces its premiere date

During WitcherCon, the virtual event that Netflix has organized on ‘The Witcher’, the platform advanced in addition to the episode titles and the premiere date of the second season, the first images of ‘The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare’ , the anime film that expands the universe of the series and which will premiere this summer, on August 23.

The film is a prequel centered on the character of Vesemir, Geralt’s friend and mentor, voiced by Kim Bodnia, the actor who plays him in the series. ANDIt is made in 2D animation by the Korean studio Studio Mir with a script by Beau DeMayo. He directs Kwang Il Han and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of ‘The Witcher’, serves as executive producer.

The second season

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ will arrive on Netflix on December 17 with eight episodes and in this virtual event its full teaser trailer, 3 new images, a poster and the title of 7 of the 8 new episodes that you can see here were presented .

The Witchercon also presented several behind-the-scenes videos with interviews with its protagonists and managers. This video entitled ‘A common destination’ focuses on Yennefer de Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla de Cintra and the extraordinary changes and challenges they experienced in the first season. The actresses Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan review the trajectory of their characters, whose evolution has only just begun: