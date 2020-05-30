By Sebastian Quiroz

The witcher is one of the video game series most loved by the public. CD Projekt Red has treated Andrzej Sapkowski’s work with all the respect that fans desire, and they have responded appropriately. The first title came to PC in 2007, and since then the series has sold more than 50 million units.

Recently, CD Projekt Red announced that the series of The Witcher, over 13 years, four games and a couple of expansions, has managed to sell 50 million units, and with this message on Twitter they thanked all those responsible for this achievement.

“More than 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad, to the Skellige and Toussaint islands, and many, many more places, time and time again … Thank you and may we meet again on the way! ”

Over 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad to Skellige Isles and Toussaint, and many, many more places, time and time again… Thank you and may we meet on the path again! Pic️ pic.twitter.com/cZwOup9CEc – The Witcher (@witchergame) May 28, 2020

The action RPG series launched in 2007 with the arrival of The Witcher on PC, and was followed by The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015. The spin-off Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released in 2018.

In related topics, you can now play Gwent completely free on Steam. Similarly, rumors indicate that The Witcher 4 could debut the following year.

Via: CD Projekt Red

