The Witcher season 2 will premiere in 2021 | Entertainment

The second season of The Witcher on Netflix ends its filming, and confirms its premiere for 2021, adapting The Blood of the Elves, the fourth book.

Filming of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix has already finished, and it is confirmed its premiere in 2021. To celebrate, they have shared a new behind the scenes video, giving us the first look at what this season has in store for us.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, explains that it has been more than a year since the production of the season began (the first came out in December 2019), whose filming lasted 158 days. A filming that has taken place entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, with all the difficulties that this entails.

That has not prevented them from having up to three units recording, in 15 locations, with a cast of up to 89 interpreters, and more than 1,200 employees. The video shows more scenes in gloomy forests, but also a large meadow full of horses, where we expect more encounters with monsters to take place. Recently, new cast members were announced.

Season 2 of The Witcher will not have the time jumps of the first, so it will (we assume) easier to follow the first (which had to be ordered “a posteriori”). The season will adapt the book The blood of the elves by Andrzej Sapkowski, the third book to come out, in 1994, but fourth in the chronology. Confused? Here we explain in what order you should read all The Witcher books, in case you want to entertain yourself before the season premiere.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.