The Witcher: Season 2 Release Date Revealed

It is time to return to the Continent. After two years, we will finally be able to see before the end of 2021 the new adventures and dangerous missions of Geralt (Henry Cavill) in the new episodes of The Witcher – 67%. The popular Netflix series will return in December, as confirmed during a special fan event. This is more or less on time even despite the production delays caused by the pandemic.

During the Witcher Con, a digital event organized by Netflix for all things related to the saga, it has been confirmed that it will be in mid-December that we can enjoy the second season of The witcher. Some details of the new episodes of the show that the platform already treats as its first major franchise have been offered. So if you liked it, you won’t have to wait more than a few months to see that world again.

Based on the writer’s books Andrzej Sapkowski, the story follows Geralt De Rivia, a mutant with magical powers who makes a living killing monsters for money. Although he is feared by humans, he is also discriminated against by them because of his appearance. The first season explored some of his adventures and how he was forced to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan).





What is season two going to be about? Well, exactly from their trip together. The first details that have been revealed is that Geralt will try to travel across the Continent to Kaer Morhen, his place of origin and where he trained as a monster hunter. During the journey, the warrior will have to protect her from those who want to take her and her strange magical abilities.

We’ve seen just two brief previews of the season, each about one of these two characters. Ciri’s was perhaps the most revealing when explaining that the young woman will not only try to learn to defend herself, but will also try to discover the origin of her powers, which she does not yet know how to control. The showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returned to supervise the making of the new episodes.

At its premiere, The witcher became, according to Netflix and its cautious figures, one of the most watched premieres of its original programming, which soon gave the green light to a second installment. It remains to be seen if the interest is still there for the new episodes. It is speculated that there are plans for many more seasons of that saga and the books could have enough material for it.

The Witcher – 67% will return to Netflix on December 17. The first official trailer is expected to arrive this weekend during this fan event. And as if that were not enough, previews of spin offs such as the animated film have also been revealed Nightmare of the wolf, so it’s a great moment for those who are fans. If you don’t watch it yet, they have time to give it a shot as their new episodes come.

