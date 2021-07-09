‘The Witcher’, season 2: release date confirmed

It was practically a fact that today we would know the release date of The Witcher, season 2, during WitcherCon held by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, and that’s how it has been. The new episodes will be available from next December 17 exclusively on Netflix. As the service itself announced several months ago, Ciri will begin her training in Kaer Morhen with the best possible teacher: Geralt of Rivia.

“Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Ciri to the safest place she knows, her childhood home called Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect child of something much more dangerous: the mysterious power that it possesses inside “, mentions the synopsis of the second season of The Witcher. Evidently, the witcher will also try to teach him to master his amazing powers.

If you have read Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels or played the CD Projekt Red titles, you surely know Kaer Morhen well. We talk about a fortress located north of Kaedwen, in the Blue Mountains. It is in this place that Geralt of Rivia, as well as many other warlocks from the School of the Wolf, received their training. It will also be in this place where we can see for the first time Kim Bodnia playing Vesemir (Geralt’s teacher). In the universe of The Witcher it is a fundamental piece.

We also know that we will be able to enjoy 8 new episodes, thus equaling the figure of season 1. On the other hand, it seems that the first chapter will show us a confrontation between Geralt and a monster. Maybe Nivellen? This is the character that will be played by Kristofer Hivju, best known for giving life to Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. On December 17 we will leave doubts.

The distribution from The Witcher, Season 2, consists of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Eamon Farren (Cahir) , MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo) , Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Yasen Atour (Coën), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Agnes Bjorn (Vereena) and Mecia Simson (Francesca).

