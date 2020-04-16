The Witcher season 2: Image from the tapes, Henry Cavill will be back soon | INSTAGRAM

Showrunner from the Netflix series “The Witcher”, Lauren S. Hissrich, shared the first image from the second season. It was through his account in the social network of the blue bird where he published a picture of the filming set of the series, while they were recording scenes a little over a month ago. It is a behind the scenes where you can see the staff and the cast of the fantasy production.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the snapshot it can be clearly seen that they are in a greenish beautiful forest, where the sunlight creates a lighting quite adequate for this world of magic and fantastic creatures.

“#tbt a month ago on the set of @witchernetflix,” says Hissrich’s message accompanying the image. “The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe,” read the footer of the post on Hissrich’s official Twitter profile.

You may also be interested: Netflix trembles, NBC will launch Peacock in July with few original series

It seems that the second season of the series does not yet have a release date, since due to the worldwide problematic situation filming has been suspended, and as we know it is not the only production that has suffered havoc in these months to cause of it.

Recall that clearly Henry Cavill, who also brought Superman to life in the DC Comics Universe, will continue to play Geralt of Rivia in this second season, of which the only thing we know about his release is that it will premiere until 2021. .

Read also: Dark, the series that they assure prophesies Apocalypse in 2020 for a nuclear accident

It is also known that this season brings with it a new cast, among them we can find actors such as Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paúl Bullion, Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson among others. The rest of the cast continues as we already know it.

“The reaction to the first season established a high bar to add new talents for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team found the best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these directors, we are excited to see these new stories. “The producer commented after the success that he got his first filming and it is what gave him the direct pass to film this new one.

The Witcher is based on the popular saga of fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski and the story follows the adventures of the famous monster hunter Geralt of Rivia on the Continent, a world in which human, elves and other creatures coexist with more or less cordiality .

.