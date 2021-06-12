‘The Witcher’ season 2: everything we know

The second season of ‘The witcher‘is right around the corner, and this is all Netflix has told us so far. A Netflix series for every mood.

Although the comparisons of ‘The Witcher’ with ‘Game of Thrones’ leave the Netflix series badly off, we do not doubt that the platform’s subscribers have already devoured the first season, and they wait for a second placidly from the bubbling water of their bathtubs, in the pure style Henry cavill. Always setting trends. With its algorithms and predictions, Netflix already knew that we were going to fall asleep before Geralt de Rivia (well, and before the muscles of its main actor as well). Therefore, even before premiering its first season, ‘The Witcher’ has already started planning its second season. Why lose the time?

Now, having seen the first episodes of the show, we are accumulating questions and expectations about the fate of the characters. What awaits Geralt de Rivia and the rest of the cast in the next part of the story? This is everything we know about season 2 of ‘The Witcher’, on Netflix.

Release date ‘The Witcher’, season 2

Netflix

Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner of ‘The Witcher’, confirmed that the series had renewed for a second season on November 13, 2019, five weeks before the premiere of the first. Unfortunately, there is no release date yet and, without Yennefer’s magic to guide us, it is impossible to predict when there will be new episodes.

According to Variety, production on the second season began. in early 2020, planning to premiere in 2021. But of course, we must take into account the situation that the film industry has gone through as a result of the expansion of Covid-19 around the world. Last May of this 2021 it was announced that the series was already in the post-production phase, so we hope to see it before the end of the year.

Cast of ‘The Witcher’, season 2

Netflix

In a statement to Deadline, Hissrich confirmed that Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freta Allan will return for season 2, which was to be expected since its characters are the protagonists of the books on which the series is based. That means we can expect to see more of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri when ‘The Witcher’ returns in 2021.

In addition, Netflix has confirmed the full cast of the second season of the series, in which they will return Joey batey (Dandelion), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom canton (Filavandrel), Lilly cooper (Murta), Jeremy crawford (Yarpen Zigrin), Eamon farren (Cahir), Mahesh jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce pierreson (Istredd), Wilson mbomio (Give to), Anna shaffer (Triss) and Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina).

In addition, among the new signings we find Adjoa Andoh (recently seen in the hit ‘The Bridgertons’) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (‘Brave New World’) as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz carr (‘Devs’) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (‘Outlander’) as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (‘Downton Abbey’) as Ba’lian, Simon Callow (‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’) as Codringher, Chris Fulton (‘The Bridgertons’) as Rience, Yasen atour as Coen, Agnes Born like Vereena, Paul bullion like Lambert, Basil eidenbenz like Eskel, Aisha fabienne ross like Lydia, Kristofer Hivju like Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim bodnia like Vesemir.

Of course, we can also hope many more CGI monsters along with some anonymous participants in orgies along the way.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: The Official Synopsis

Katalin VermesNetflix

The first season of the series has been based mostly on the collection of short stories from ‘The Last Wish’. Anyway, the executive producer Tomek Baginski told Comicbook that the first season of the series would not be a direct adaptation of the books: “The books have much more material than we can put in the eight episodes, so we have to be very, very careful with the stories that we choose to count. ” Let’s not forget that Hissrich said that the series could last 7 seasons.

But the big question is, What will happen in the second season of ‘The Witcher’? As Comicbook collects, the story will resume after the end of season 1 and the Battle of Sodden, with Geralt believing that Yennefer died in battle and taking Ciri to Kaer Morhen. But the witch is not dead, far from it. So reads the official synopsis offered by Netflix:

Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, the childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the kings, elves, humans and demons of the Continent fighting for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something much more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within. “

There is no doubt that this new season will bring us that Kaer Morhen and the training of the young Ciri. We also know that there will be new battles and stories to tell. If not, Why did Cavill give us his armor in the last image posted on his networks?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Trailer and images of ‘The Witcher’, season 2

The first piece of footage that Netflix has had the grace to share with us is about Ciri and is that, as much as we like Geralt, we cannot forget that the character of Freya Allan is the center of the story. His training as a Warlock, the mastery of his hidden power as well as the unveiling of the secrets of his origin and his past will be the great engine of the series, especially now that he has already met with Geralt. “Fate awaits the lioness of Cintra in season 2”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, as an aperitif, Netflix offered a video montage compiling all the fantastic creatures of the series, combining those that we have already seen in the first season and those that we will see in the second, which we look forward to in 2021.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io