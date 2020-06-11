Share

The global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus had plagued the filming of The Witcher season 2, but they already know when they will return to work.

In March, when the global closings related to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus began, The witcher Netflix season 2 became the first major production in the UK to completely shut down filming due to concerns about worker health. We now have an idea of ​​when production can resume. They will return the first week of August!

The witcher Season 2 still had more than 4 months to shoot. What could be more now because of the ban on crowd and sex scenes, which are vital to an adult fantasy show like this one. Therefore, production could be extended until Christmas or even further as adjustments are made with the new restrictions in force.

The show’s main star, Henry Cavill, has not been inactive.

Recently teamed up with the director Zack Snyder to announce the launch of the Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Since then, there have been rumors of an impending return to the role of Superman. the same Henry Cavill He recently posted a gym selfie on his Instagram, sparking speculation that he was getting in shape again to reprise the role.

But before that, he will have to finish The Witcher season 2, although there are also rumors that he could return as Superman in a sequel to Iron Man (2013). This movie would be directed by J.J. Abrams and it would have a different tone than the first part of Zack Snyder.

Hopefully they will soon release the premiere of The Witcher season 2, which have already confirmed that it will have a more linear story so as not to mess up Netflix viewers.

Want to see the adventures of Geralt of Rivia again? Leave us your comments below.

Share