The Witcher Season 2 already has a release date and trailer, and its anime too | Entertainment

It is already very close! Netflix has just announced the premiere date for season 2 of The Witcher, in addition to unveiling its first teaser.

On this Friday afternoon, WitcherCon, the convention dedicated to The Witcher, is taking place, so important news is being revealed.

The most anticipated is The Witcher season 2 release date on Netflix. Two years after filming began, delayed by the pandemic, this Season 2 will premiere December 17.

To celebrate this important announcement, Netflix has also shown the first official trailer, which you can see here:

The trailer makes it clear to us what we had already seen in previous previews on Twitter and other social networks: that Ciri will be the main protagonist of the season.

Ciri is an important character in the entire saga who has a very special relationship with El Brujo (we don’t want to put spoilers on those who have not played the games or read the books).

She was a girl in the first season, but here we see her become a grown woman, and it seems her true potential will be revealed.

The trailer also shows us characters very loved by fans and readers of the books, such as the bard Dandelion.

The witcher is a medieval fantasy series based on the famous books The Witcher, written by the Pole Andrzej Sapkowski. They have also spawned one of the best-selling video game sagas, The Witcher by CD Projekt.

So that the wait until December does not become eternal, Netflix is ​​going to release an anime film based on the saga this summer.

Is named The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and will tell the story of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and teacher. So it will be a kind of prequel to the series.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on August 23, in just over a month, and here you can see the trailer:

The work is carried out by the Korean studio Studio Mir, famous for the series The Legend of Korra, also available on Netflix.

The wait has become eternal, but it is almost here …