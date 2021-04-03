‘The Witcher’ says goodbye to filming season 2 with a behind-the-scenes look and confirms premiere for this year

The White Wolf awaits us on the Continent of ‘The Witcher’ to which, as confirmed by Netflix, we will return this year. And it is that after an eventful trip of about 200 days that has had the work of around 1,200 professionals, this successful fantastic series has managed to finish the filming of its second season. It is told by showrunner and creator, Lauren Schmidt, in a behind-the-scenes video of the development of these next episodes, quite a challenge for the team of this fiction that has had to adapt to the new situation marked by the pandemic.

15 different locations and 89 cast members featuring the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt and, of course, Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, actresses whom we can see in the images in which Schmidt also anticipates that this season will go beyond ‘The blood of the elves’, the first book of ‘The Witcher’ that was partially adapted in season 1. This means that we will probably also see some plot brought from ‘Time of Hate’, the second book of the saga.

At the moment what we know from the plot is that season 2 will follow Geralt as he helps Ciri train in combat and perfect his mastery of magic; and that the messy time jumps is over, something that, according to own admitted Schmidt, “was one of the most controversial parts of the first season”. “What’s great is that the characters have already crossed paths. So what we’ll see in season two is that all of our characters exist on the same timeline.“These statements by the top boss of the television version of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, are sure to reassure those viewers who were in trouble, something that will not happen with a season 2 whose filming, in addition to that behind-the-scenes look, has been dismissed with a lot of humor. “Tell me that you have finished filming ‘The Witcher’ without telling me directly,” Schmidt starts in a publication in networks in which the team shows what it means to work on such a production.

Toss a coin to our crew because we just wrapped season 2! @LHissrich pic.twitter.com/zdXer5mvsr ? The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 2, 2021

Challenge completed

The shooting of the second season of ‘The Witcher’, which we first learned about from the hand of make-up artist Jacqueline Rathore, began in February 2020, but, as has happened with so many projects in the audiovisual industry, its production had to stop as a result of the health crisis generated by the coronavirus. Since then the series has suffered numerous setbacks, not all related to the pandemic, such as that brief injury suffered by Cavill on set., something that does not transcend in the look released by Netflix. Of course, what these images remind us is that COVID-19 is still very present, with all the participants in this fiction keeping their distances, wearing a mask and saluting each other with their elbows.

The result of such filming will be so different this year, as fans have been able to know thanks to the label that closes said preview, an image that underlines Geralt’s return in 2021.