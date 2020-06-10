But how bad is The Witcher. It seems incredible to me that in these times of television excellence this series announced by hype and Netflix has been so pathetic. The witcher is not the heir to Game of Thrones nor is it going to fill the gap it has left in the hearts of those hungry for adventure and fantasy worlds. It’s more, Comparing Game of Thrones with The witcher is like comparing an apple to a bolt. Both the aesthetics and plots of The Witcher look like something out of a Uwe Boll (considered the worst living director and author of sloppies like Bloodrayne or In the name of the king). Everything in The witcher turns out to be false and forced. The actors are the result of a disastrous casting (practically none is convincing) and the situations are hardly plausible.

Don’t you believe me? Just take a look at Henril Cavill to realize that the guy does not believe his Geralt of Rivia character. That wig and those brown lenses are anything but credible. His Geralt de Rivia has rather little charisma, Cavill limits himself to showing off his palmetto, frowning and clenching his teeth while releasing lapidary phrases that do not produce the expected effect. I discovered this actor in the sensational The Tudors (That was a good series) but once Cavill put on grips to play Superman, he forgot to play.

I am also not convinced by the rest of the cast, nor Anya Chalotra neither Freya Allan I think they have many interpretive records. Who the hell is responsible for such a disastrous casting? Did Cavill’s contract take all the money they had to hire actors?

Happens that everything in the witcher is a I want to but I can not. Neither the wigs, nor the settings, nor the plots nor the characters are credible. Nor is it credible Jaskier, the insufferable bard and his insufferable songs. How heavy the guy is. The script is completely incapable of making the characters interesting. There are also no ingenious dialogues or script turns that surprise us. Yes, there is some crude trap that tries to surprise the viewer based on a messy montage whose effect is very limited since the whole set doesn’t give a damn.

I have not read the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski on which the series is based nor have I played video games. I’m not going to do it, seen what I’ve seen. This world of cloak and witchcraft does not interest me, it is flat and confusingly narrated. I do not believe anything of what is seen in screen. The script is a complete disaster, he does not know how to present the characters or make them interesting in the eyes of the viewer. Some pretty grimy special effects also make the ensemble less credible.

Also, that world of elves, humans and magical beings was a pastiche of The Lord of the rings and countless of those bad sword and witchcraft movies that triumphed in the video clubs of the 80s. It is not wrong to return to European mythology but you have to contribute something new and not just reproduce what we have seen a thousand times. Here the most innovative thing is to include black actors.

Worst of all, The witcher was boring to me. Something unforgivable in any series but even more so in a Netflix series. True, it improves somewhat in the last two episodes but, overall, it does not pass. Do you have room for improvement for the next season that is already signed? Yes, and a lot.

2020-06-08

