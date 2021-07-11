The Witcher presents the first trailer of its second season – Tomatazos

Today the cancellation of the Damned series was announced – 73%, but not everything has been bad news for fans of heroic fantasy, as Netflix also announced the release date of the second season of The Witcher – 67%, on 17 December, and now he delights us with a trailer where we see action and a lot of interaction between the main characters, Geralt De Rivia and Ciri.

You may also like: 10 cases of “prettywashing” in film and television

Henry Cavill, known for giving life to Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is the one who plays Geralt, and he got the role shortly after publicly stating that he was interested as he was a fan of video games from The witcher and the books. When the news broke, fans had a positive response. In addition to Cavill, in the cast we have Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer de Vengerberg, and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, among others.

Parallel to the second season of The witcherNetflix is ​​working on a prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will tell the origin of this class of monster hunters with magical powers. The new trailer promises that the adventure will continue to be as exciting as the first season was, and we assume that it will not disappoint fans.

The witcher It is based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish writer whose popularity increased considerably thanks to the video games of the Polish company CD Projekt, and later with the Netflix series The Witcher – 67%. The video games were very successful and acclaimed and the saga is made up of The witcher (2007), The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015).

Also read: The Problematic Christianity of CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia: The Case of Susan

The saga focuses on Geralt De Rivia, a member of the demon hunters known as the Witcher, who use their powers to face all kinds of monsters, but are marginalized by society at the same time. The author of the books praised Cavill’s performance and compared it to Viggo Mortensen’s as Aragorn in the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, these were his words in an interview with People in 2019:

I was more than happy with Henry Cavill’s appearance as The Witcher. He is a true professional. Just as Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn [en El Señor de los Anillos], so Henry gave it to Geralt, and so it will be forever.

Another aspect that was praised about the actor, and that also reminds Mortensen, is the total dedication he had towards the character. The teaser trailer presented above shows us that Cavill has not lost a bit of that passion and will continue to live up to that antihero who has become an icon of pop culture in recent years.

Heroic fantasy is a popular genre, during the 1980s classics such as Conan, the Barbarian – 70%, The Enchanted Crystal – 72% and Willow: In the Land of Enchantment – 48% appeared, but the highest point for the genre It was in 2001 with the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, first of the trilogy made up of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96% and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, which is considered to date as a masterpiece of the seventh art.

Don’t leave without reading: The Lord of the Rings: Why the Amazon Series Could Be Doomed

The success of The Lord of the rings It gave rise to many films that tried to imitate his style and repeat his success, but all attempts failed until a decade later came Game of Thrones – 98%, a series that renewed the genre with the addition of graphic violence and sexual scenes. Current fantasy productions like The witcher try to follow in the footsteps of game of Thrones more than The Lord of the rings.