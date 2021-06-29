The Witcher: Netflix and CD Projekt Red reveal official WitcherCon programming – .

The time is coming for fans of The witcher they have been waiting. WitcherCon will be held on July 9, an event organized by Netflix and CD Projekt Red in honor of the fantastic world created by Andrzej Sapkowski and which has been adapted to the small screen and video games format. Through social networks the official program of the convention has been shared and in . we have extracted the details of each segment for you. The following lines are full of The witcher.

The saga of Sapkowski is known worldwide, however, little less would have been known about it without the memorable video games of CD Projekt Red, especially The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015 for multiple platforms; Although the title is not canon in the official events of the books, it is in the hearts of its players, as it has allowed them to enter the fascinating world of Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix did not want to be left behind in the hype and by the end of 2019 released its adaptation of the novels with Henry Cavill as the main star. The Witcher – 67% narrates the events of the Brujo’s initial stories, introducing us to key characters such as Ciri from Cinta or Yennefer from Vengerberg. The success of the series was a resounding success worldwide and very soon we will have more adventures with the arrival of the second season, which still does not have a release date.

WitcherCon will be held on July 9 and will be made up of two parts, the first one will start at 9 in the morning (Pacific time) and will be made up of nine sections, the exact times of each have not been defined. Here are the titles of each section and a brief description (via Coming Soon):

Part 1

The witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny | Panel with Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren hissrich, showrunner and executive producer.

Welcome to Gwent: The Card Game of The witcher.

Converging destinations | Panel with Anya Chalotra Y Freya allan in which they will talk about their characters and the future that awaits them.

Memories of the road: Stories behind the games of The witcher – Part 1 | Panel with members of CD Projekt Red.

Geralt of T-Rivia | Lauren hissrich, Declan De Barra and designers from CD Projekt Red team up for a trivia on the Witcher universe.

Inside Kaer Morhen | Section dedicated to an in-depth approach to the home of the School of the Wolf.

Monster Slayer: Live the life of a Witcher | Although there is no certainty about what will be presented in this section, it could be an introduction to the mobile video game The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

The world of figures The witcher | Section that will provide information to the players on the inspiration and development of the figures.

Tales of the White Wolf: A Conversation with Henry Cavill | WitcherCon will close its first part with an interview with Cavill that could bring us several surprises.

The second part of WitcherCon will include some new sections but most of them will be replays:

Part 2

The witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Welcome to Gwent: The Card Game of The witcher

CD Projekt Red’s The witcher: Beyond video games | Panel that will address the universe of The witcher explored through comics and board games.

Memories of the road: Stories behind the games of The witcher – Part 2

Geralt of T-Rivia

Strokes of Genius | The Mir studio, in charge of the animated film Nightmare of the wolf, will reveal his secrets about the adaptation of The Witcher universe to a different format.

Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher

The world of figures The witcher

Inside Kaer Morhen

Tales of the White Wolf: A Conversation with Henry cavill

