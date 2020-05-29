The Witcher 3 remains to this day an essential asset of the economic situation of CD Projekt, since the last adventure of the Geralt of Rivia continues to sell at a fast pace, and already has exceeded 50 million copies sold. Despite having been released in 2015, the warlock saga has been very active in recent years, which has allowed it to remain among the best sellers of the moment.

At the end of last year, sales of the game shot up again thanks to the launch of The Witcher 3 port for Nintendo Switch, and the premiere of the Netflix series about the witcher, which helped new users become interested in the game from the Polish studio. Likewise, it is still a really impressive game to this day despite being 5 years old and has one of the best narrative sections of recent years, it is normal that it continues to arouse interest.

Over 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad to Skellige Isles and Toussaint, and many, many more places, time and time again… Thank you and may we meet on the path again! Pic️ pic.twitter.com/cZwOup9CEc – The Witcher (@witchergame) May 28, 2020

The thing is not there, since, through its official investor relations Twitter account, CD Projekt ensures that its income in the first quarter of 2020 reached 193 million zlotys, which means 2.5 times the amount of income they received in the same period last year. This has also been thanks to the release of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and the arrival of Gwent on Android.

After the huge success of The Witcher 3, the Polish team intends to succeed again with Cyberpunk 2077, on sale next September 17 for Xbox One, PC and PS4.

