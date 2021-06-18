The Witcher: Henry Cavill Shares Geralt Season 2 Teaser

We may be closer than we think to a full trailer for The Witcher Season 2 – 67%. Through his social networks, actor Henry Cavill has shared a small teaser about what awaits the good Geralt de Rivia in the new episodes, his character and the protagonist of the Netflix series that became a sensation. This short sneak peek has you right to the center and it’s pretty cryptic.

Through Instagram, the actor Henry cavill shared a teaser for the second season of The witcher about Geralt. The preview is not very long and is edited at a high speed, much in the style of the first one we saw last week during Netflix’s Geeked Week about the character of Ciri (Freya Allan). However, we get our first look at the mutant and it seems that no very friendly adventures await him.

The preview shows Geralt walking down a corridor with his sword in hand. The montage reveals several scenes, many of them in which the blade of his weapon or a dagger also appears, and a couple of mysterious shadows on a wall. Before finishing, we are shown a chilling skull. A voiceover tells us that it is time to run and alerts us to the idea of ​​”salvation.” Very unrevealing of part of this trailer.

The Witcher – 67%, as you surely remember, is a fantasy saga based on a series of books of the same name. The story follows Geralt, played by the British actor, who belongs to a mutant race of monster hunters. In the first season, the repudiation that many of the human beings have for their species is explored, as well as the creatures they have to deal with. It is in the end, that we learn that it is meant to protect Siri from people who wish to use her magical powers.

The trailer we had seen last week was similar in style. However, it seemed that the emphasis of this second installment was going to be on her. That teaser advanced the search that Ciri will undertake to discover who she really is and what is the nature of her magical abilities. It also indicated that she would begin her training as a witch thanks to the Wolf School and Geralt’s teachings.

The second season of the show received the green light soon after its debut. The series became one of the most watched on the platform and seems to have paved the way for several spin offs. The production of the new episodes began last year, but like many others it had to be paused after the health emergency. Despite all this, it seems that it will be ready in time by the end of the year, although there is still no date.

The witcher It will probably return before the end of 2021. If you liked the series, in addition to this show, it is known that Netflix has a prequel series in development called The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will tell, as the title warns, the origin of this class of monster hunters capable of using magic. Given that we’ve already passed the mid-year mark, and it’s the second teaser we’ve seen, maybe in a few more weeks we’ll be able to see a full trailer that explains exactly what the new episodes will be about.

