The Witcher: Henry Cavill Sends a Message of Hope to Mexico | INSTAGRAM

The protagonist of the latest films from the DC unieverso of “Superman” and the famous Netflix series “The Witcher” demonstrated his great humanity by addressing a few words of support and encouragement to the Mexican people.

The charming actor Henry Cavill ended up “going public” to practically all the people of Mexico, thanks to an emotional message that he issued from his official Instagram, which has been addressed to all the people.

With a few words of encouragement towards our nation, since you have previously mentioned that Mexico is one of your favorite countries; He decided to give us a small message, although he knows that there are more affected countries.

Although it is very necessary to highlight that said video was published in 2017, after the terrible situation that was experienced thanks to the earthquake that shook CDMX and other neighboring states of the republic. However, fans of the actor revived said video on social networks, due to the love he has shown for our country.

Dear Mexico. I know you are having a really difficult time, but I want to send this message because you are one of my favorite countries to visit. When I’m on a press tour they always fill me with goodwill and energy. “

He continued, “This is why I want to return the favor by sending this message of goodwill of hope and positive thoughts on your way to a speedy rebuilding process. Good luck,” Cavill said through his official Instagram account.

The handsome actor, who gave life to Geralt de Rivia showed his most humble and humble side by calling Mexico not to give up and we can safely assume that he must now think the same, due to the current situation.

“México, hope” is the title of the famous recording, which was played over 1,283,000 times. And as expected, on the part of his millions of Mexican faithful, his thanks, flowers and comments showered him that he is a true superhero.

