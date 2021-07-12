The Witcher: Henry Cavill promises his character will speak more in season two

Henry Cavill has maintained a fairly steady popularity for his portrayal of Superman in The Man of Steel – 55%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Justice League – 41% and Zack’s Justice League. Snyder – 82%, where his character underwent notable changes between one version and another. The actor has become one of the most beloved members of the DC Extended Universe and, although his work with Warner Bros. and DC Films has been considered finished, there are still many people who yearn to have him back as the Kryptonian.

Although the studio has not given any signs that there is a possibility of rescuing his character for future films, although Dwayne Johnson has been insistent that he wants him for some installment of Black Adam, Cavill has continued with other projects in which he seeks to demonstrate that can be much more than that popular superhero. In 2018 he played August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98%, while in 2019 they put their full attention on a Netflix original series.

The Witcher – 67% is a program inspired by a series of fantastic and heroic novels written by the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski, who published his first story related to the witcher in 1986, to begin the now called Saga del Brujo (or Saga de Geralt de Rivia) in the early 90s. The popularity of these stories grew so much that it would inspire a film in 2001 that did not have the best reception, but in its passage through video games it would grow significantly to finally land on the television series.

A couple of days ago the first trailer of the second season was officially launched, and on the occasion of this Netflix made its first WitcherCon where the presenter Josh horowitz gathered a large part of the questions from the fans of the series to ask them before the protagonist. Many of these questions were related to the changes that the character would have. Henry cavill He assured that he would have changes, and the most notable would be that now he would speak more, since in the first season he stood out as a man of few words who focused more on his intellect and, of course, the fight.

The actor assured that in the first season his silence was necessary to highlight the thinking of his character, in addition to that he cared to understand how things worked in a society unknown to him. But now everything will be different being in his homeland.

On the set of season 2, he is in Kaer Morhen, his home, among the people he knows and, in my opinion, I had to be wordy and intellectual because that’s what he is. He is not a brute. For me, it was very important to bring Geralt as close to the books as the vision and the plot allowed. And I wanted it to be more detailed, more intellectual, and more representative of a man who has lived seventy years and has a philosophical bent. He may be depressed at times, but he is also wise. He has been present. He’s a good guy despite having unpleasant moments and capable of extraordinary violence, but his intentions are pure. I wanted to reflect on that as much as possible.

The actor accepted that the seriousness of his character was sometimes funny when he saw himself as “a grumpy snowman”, but now that comic touch – which was not intentional – has disappeared. On the other hand, the interpreter also pointed out that Geralt will be a little warmer now, understanding that Ciri needs him in that sense, perhaps not directly as a father figure, but as an older brother he can trust.

Although Henry accepted that the separation between the protagonist and the sorceress Yennefer would have an impact on him, he would seek to focus on the wisdom of protecting Cirilla, understanding that she is no longer a princess to make her a strong woman capable of facing life for the toughest and most difficult as it may seem. The second season of The witcher is expected on December 17, 2021.