05/20/2020 2:27 pm

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now officially available at Steam and other platforms. In case you don’t know it, this title is basically a spinoff of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, turning his popular card game, Gwent, in an individual experience for fans. In the same way, you can enjoy it without having to pay a single penny.

Previously, the version for PC of Gwent was only available in GOGSo we want to believe that your player base will increase quite a bit with your arrival at Steam. In addition, this version includes cross-play and synchronization functions, which will allow you to play against users of GOG, iOS and Android. All your progress can also be transferred between different versions.

The news was shared by the official account of The Witcher on Twitter with the following publication:

The beloved card game of The Witcher universe, @PlayGwent, is now available on @Steam! It supports cross-play with other platforms, Steam achievements and trading cards as well as in-game rewards from Steam version of Thronebreaker. Play for free: https://t.co/PHlhOUkj1S pic.twitter.com/OZoDn6ywzH – The Witcher (@witchergame) May 20, 2020

“The critically acclaimed game from The Witcher universe, Gwent, is now available on Steam. It has cross-play support with other platforms, Steam achievements and trading cards as well as internal rewards for the Steam version of Thronebreaker. ”

Unfortunately, the game has already been abandoned by CD Projekt RED in its console version but the versions of PC and mobiles will continue to enjoy new content and updates, at least for now.

Source: CDPR

