Although there is often abundant information on the cast and production of a series, the details about the art of screenwriting and, above all, the adaptation of novels to television are not so evident. That’s why the latest statements from producer and screenwriter Lauren S. Hissrich, The Witcher’s Netflix bosses are so eye-catching.

Perspectives capable of questioning were neededAs part of a thread of posts on Twitter, Hissrich confessed that for his team of writers he not only sought scholars in the life and work of the Polish writer Andrzej SapkowskiBecause there was a need for perspectives capable of questioning a material that, otherwise, could be considered sacred and very difficult to modify for the small screen. Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski is the author of The Witcher novels.

“When writing an adaptation, it is always the best writers who are familiar with the world? Yes, and equally important, no. writers in the room who were able to question the dogmas of the books; who might ask why they hate elves so much or question Ciri’s lineage. How to examine it more clearly for the television audience? “

It was, continued, vital have writers who will fight for the spirit of books and others who understand the impossible of a 1 to 1 adaptation. “It takes close writers, but not too much; that they love the world, but do not be afraid to question it; that they are fans, but they have the will to withdraw and have an open mind, to bring their beloved world to our great world of reality. I hope I have succeeded. “

The remarks are made in the context of speculation about the resumption of filming for Season 2, after the United Kingdom gave the green light to television and film productions to continue, after the health crisis. Other adaptations, such as The Last of Us, have also been talked about in recent days.

