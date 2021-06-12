‘The Witcher’: First trailer for the second season full of clues

Netflix has spent the whole week releasing a lot of news and announcements of their coolest titles on “Geeked Week”, but they had one of the biggest news in store for the last day. We finally have a first look at the second season of ‘The Witcher’, which due to the coronavirus is taking much longer than they expected. Ciri, the character of Freya Allan, is the protagonist of this very short teaser that contains a lot of winks and clues:

In just twelve seconds we see a lot of images from the second season and even words in Elvish so that the most conscientious can translate. Some have pointed out on Twitter that the first word would be “ice.” From everything seen, the first look we have of Kaer Morhen stands out, which will be one of the main locations of the new chapters. Those who are like Geralt and belong to the School of the Wolf train in this place.

The first WitcherCon

The trailer did not offer us a release date for the second season, but Netflix had another surprise for fans of ‘The Witcher’. The streaming platform will celebrate on July 9 with CD Projekt Red, the makers of video games, the first WitcherCon, a virtual convention centered on the universe based on the novels of Andrzej Sapjowski. That day we will probably have more news about the series and its spin-offs. We remember that the prequel in real action ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ and another animated film are underway. The addition of CD Projekt Red left fans very excited but the developer has stated that we should not wait for the announcement of a new video game at the event.

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ will once again feature Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra as the main protagonists and it will bring back Joey Batey as Dandelion. Joining these new chapters are Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Estel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen and Mecia Simson as Francesca.